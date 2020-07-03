U.S. stock futures little changed headed into holiday weekend

U.S. stock index futures were flat late Thursday, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. As of 8:30 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down about 20 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were off fractionally. U.S. stock markets will be closed Friday for the Fourth of July. Earlier in the day, stocks finished a choppy trading session with slight gains, as rising coronavirus cases dampened enthusiasm after a positive jobs report. The Dow closed 92.39 points, or 0.4%, higher to finish at 25,827.36, while the S&P 500 index added 14.15 points, or 0.5%, to close at 3,130.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 53 points, or 0.5%, close at 10,207.63, booking its second straight record close.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

