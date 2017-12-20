U.S. stock futures modestly higher as Senate passes tax bill

U.S. stock futures pointed to a modestly higher open on Wednesday as the Senate passed the Republican tax bill in a late-night vote. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 50 points, or 0.2%, to 24,825, while S&P 500 futures rose 6.1 points, or 0.2%, to 2,690.25. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 15.25 points, or 0.2%, to 6,516.60. The House was expected to approve the tax bill later in the day, and then it would next reach the desk of President Donald Trump for signing. Shortly after the bill was approved in the Senate, he tweeted that a news conference will take place on Wednesday, pending that House approval.

