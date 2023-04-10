U.S. stock futures traded weaker to flat on Monday, with signs that technology could be leading any lower action following the long Easter weekend. S&P 500 futures fell 8 points, or nearly 0.2%, to 4,124, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures eased 11 points to 33,650 and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 64.5 points, or 0.4%, to 13,107. While equity and bond markets were closed for the Good Friday holiday, data showed the U.S. added 236,000 new jobs in March, dashing the Federal Reserve’s hopes for a big slowdown in hiring and possibly opening the door to another interest-rate hike in May. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal predicted 238,000 new jobs would be created. The unemployment rate edged down to 3.5% from 3.6% and wages rose 0.3%. The interest-rate sensitive tech sector has rallied this year, driven in part by hopes that the Fed will soon be through hiking interest rates. Wholesale inventories are due at 10 a.m. Eastern on Monday, while consumer prices are due Wednesday and Friday will mark the start of first-quarter earnings with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup among the big names due to report.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

