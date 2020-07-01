U.S. stock futures retreat after Dow’s best quarter in decades

U.S. stock index futures slipped late Tuesday, after the Dow booked its best quarter since 1987. As of 8 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down about 80 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures retreated as well. Earlier in the day, the Dow and S&P 500 booked their best quarterly performance in more than 20 years, while the Nasdaq Composite had its best quarter since 1999, recovering from the lows seen in late March when the coronavirus shutdowns crippled the economy. The Dow gained 217.08, or 0.9%, to close at 25,812.88, the S&P 500 rose 47.05 points, or 1.5%, to close at 3,100.29, while the Nasdaq added 184.61 points, or 1.9%, to close at 10,058.77.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

