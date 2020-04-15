U.S. stock futures retreat after Tuesday’s rally

U.S. stock index futures fell late Tuesday, after Wall Street rallied as some states began drawing plans for how they will reopen their economies once the coronavirus pandemic eases. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 136 points, or 0.6%, as of 9:30 p.m. Eastern. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were also down. Earlier in the day, stocks closed sharply higher, with the Dow rising more than 550 points and the S&P 500 up 3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story