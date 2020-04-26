U.S. stock futures retreat ahead of big earnings week

U.S. stock index futures slipped late Sunday, ahead of likely ugly earnings reports this week from some of America’s biggest companies. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were last down about 60 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures declined as well. U.S. oil futures also retreated. This coming week is the busiest of this quarter’s corporate earnings season, with Alphabet , Amazon , Apple , Intel and Tesla set to release their reports, along with Dow components such as Boeing and Exxon Mobile . Stock indexes fell last week, snapping a two-week streak of gains, as investors weighed economic data, mixed corporate earnings and the latest coronavirus-related economic aid package from Congress.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

