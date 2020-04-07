U.S. stock futures rise after Wall Street’s latest rally

U.S. stock index futures rose slightly late Monday, following a rally on Wall Street stoked by hope that the coronavirus pandemic may stabilize soon. As of 9 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 120 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures ticked up slightly as well. Earlier, U.S. stocks soared more than 7%, with the Dow closing up more than 1,600 points. Investors were heartened by reports that deaths showed signs of flattening in New York City, which has been hit hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

