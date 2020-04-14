U.S. stock futures rise as brutal earnings season about to begin

U.S. stock index futures rose late Monday, as Wall Street braced for an ugly earnings season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were last up around 288 points, or 1.2%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures posted similar gains. Stocks closed Monday mixed, with the Dow and S&P 500 slipping while the Nasdaq Composite rose. Investors are struggling to find much good news, with much of the economy still shut due to the COVID-19 outbreak, growing skepticism over the weekend’s OPEC+ production cuts and expected disappointing earnings results and outlooks due the in the coming weeks. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo will kick off earnings season Tuesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

