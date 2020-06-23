U.S. stock futures rise following Monday’s gains

U.S. stock market futures rose late Monday, following tech-led gains on Wall Street earlier in the day. As of 8:30 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up about 100 points, or 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures gained as well. During regular trading, the Dow advanced 153.50 points, or 0.6%, to close at 26,024.96, while The S&P 500 rose 20.12 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,117.86, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained up 110.35 points, or 1.1%, closing at a record high of 10,056.47, while booking its seventh straight day of gains and its longest wining streak since Dec. 26, 2019.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story