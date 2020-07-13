U.S. stock futures rise slightly amid troubling coronavirus numbers

After initially shooting up, U.S. stock index futures fell back to Earth late Sunday, amid a record surge in coronavirus cases. As of 8:30 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures , which had risen around 180 points earlier in the overnight session, were up around 50 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were up slightly. On Sunday, Florida reported a record 15,300 new cases in a day, as Disney World reopened in Orlando. Meanwhile in Houston, city leaders called on a return to a shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 as its hospitals neared capacity. Wall Street, though, has largely shaken off coronavirus worries, with two consecutive weeks of gains. Last week, the Dow finished 1% higher, the S&P 500 booked a gain of 1.8%, and the Nasdaq advanced 4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

