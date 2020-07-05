U.S. stock futures rise slightly as coronavirus cases continue to surge

U.S. stock index futures rose slightly late Sunday, ahead of Wall Street’s return from a three-day holiday weekend. As of 8 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up around 40 points,

or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures inched up 0.2% and Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.4%. The number of coronavirus cases continued to surge in the U.S., with at least 120,000 new cases reported over the weekend. U.S. financial markets were closed Friday for the observance of Independence Day. For the holiday-shortened week, the Dow rose 3.3%, the S&P 500 gained 4%, while the Nasdaq advanced 4.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

