U.S. stock futures seek direction in volatile session

U.S. stock index futures swung up and down, searching for direction late Tuesday, following another volatile day on Wall Street. As of 10:15 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were about flat, after rising as more than 100 points then falling more than 200 points earlier in the session. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures also bounced around. Earlier in the day, stocks finished lower, falling from intraday highs, thwarting a second straight session of gains despite signs that the COVID-19 pandemic may be leveling off in parts of the world. The Dow closed down 26 points.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story