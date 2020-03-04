U.S. stock futures shoot higher as Biden impresses on Super Tuesday

U.S. stock market futures surged late Tuesday night as Joe Biden racked up impressive wins in the Super Tuesday primaries, perhaps easing Wall Street fears that Bernie Sanders will win the Democratic nomination. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose more than 300 points, and S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq Composite futures each rose more than 1% after a lackluster start to electronic trading. Fourteen states and one territory voted in primaries Tuesday; as of 11 p.m. Eastern, Biden had racked up wins in eight states to Sanders’ four, though Sanders’ wins included California, the most delegate-rich state.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story