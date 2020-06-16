U.S. stock futures shoot higher, looking to extend Monday’s gains

U.S. stock index futures rose late Monday, following gains on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve took additional action to keep credit flowing to big businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. As of midnight Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up nearly 500 points, or 1.9%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures rose about 1.4%. Earlier Monday, stocks rallied from early declines after the Fed said it will expand the scope of its $750 billion emergency corporate debt loan facility to include individual corporate bonds. After the market’s worst week since March, the Dow rose 157.62 points, or 0.6%, to 25,763.16, while the S&P 500 gained 25.28 points, or 0.8%, to 3,066.59, and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 137.21 points, or 1.4%, closing at 9,726.02.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

