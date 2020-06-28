U.S. stock futures sink after Friday’s 700-point slide by the Dow

U.S. stock index futures fell late Sunday, after the Dow sank more than 700 points Friday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down around 150 points, or 0.6%, shortly after the start of electronic trading Sunday, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were down a similar percentage. Wall Street ended Friday at its lowest levels in about two weeks as coronavirus cases continued to surge in Southern and Western states, bringing a relatively quick economic rebound into doubt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 730.05 points, or 2.8%, lower at 25,015.55; and the S&P 500 index retreated 74.71 points, or 2.4%, to close at 3,009.05, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index lost 259.78 points to reach 9,757.22, off 2.6%. For the week, the Dow lost 3.3%, the S&P 500 notched a 2.9% decline, and the Nasdaq fell 1.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

