U.S. stock futures slide after Wall Street’s latest rally

U.S. stock index futures slid lower late Tuesday, after Wall Street continued to rally. As of 9:45 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down around 200 points, or 0.8%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures fell as well. Earlier in the day, stocks surged after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said more fiscal stimulus may be needed to revive the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Dow rose 526.82 points, or 2%, to close at 26,289.98. The S&P 500 index added 58.15 points to 3,124.74, a gain of 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 169.84 points, or 1.8%, to close at 9,895.84.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story