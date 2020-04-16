U.S. stock futures slide as investors brace for jobless-claims report

U.S. stock index futures fell late Wednesday, following losses on Wall Street and ahead of a sure-to-be-ugly U.S. jobless-claims report due Thursday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid 178 points, or 0.8%, as of 8:30 p.m. Eastern, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were off about the same, percentage-wise. Stocks ended lower Wednesday after disappointing earnings reports and dismal economic data. The Dow closed down 445 points. Investors are also bracing for the jobless-claims report in the morning, which is expected to show some 5 million new applications for the third week in a row, as coronavirus-related business closures have decimated the economy.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

