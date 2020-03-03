U.S. stock futures slip after report G7 coronavirus effort may disappoint

U.S. stock futures slipped early Tuesday amid questions over how far Group of Seven (G7) nations may be willing to go fight the coronavirus. G7 finance ministers and central bankers, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, are expected to lead a call on Tuesday to discuss risks from the virus and potential responses. A communique statement is expected to follow, but an unnamed official told Reuters that the draft copy doesn’t include specifics on coordinated interest rate cuts or fiscal stimulus. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 65 points, or 0.3%, to 26,403, while S&P 500 futures dipped 0.3% to 3,057.25. That follows a nearly, 1,300 climb for the Dow industrials on Monday following the worst week for stocks since 2008. Australia on Tuesday cut its benchmark cash rate by 25 basis points to a new record low, citing risks from the coronavirus.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

