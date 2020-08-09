U.S. stock futures slip after Trump orders coronavirus relief

U.S. stock index futures dipped late Sunday, after President Donald Trump on Saturday issued executive orders on coronavirus aid that were quickly dismissed by Democrats and some Republican lawmakers. As of 7:30 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down about 50 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures dipped as well. Stocks were mixed on Friday, while the Dow gained 3.8% for the week, its biggest percent gain since June 5. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% for its biggest weekly percent climb since July 2; while the Nasdaq climbed 2.5%. Trump issued orders Saturday aimed at boosting the economy, but many lawmakers and experts said they were neither feasible nor legal. Meanwhile, earnings season is winding down, with just 13 S&P 500 companies and one Dow component scheduled to release quarterly earnings this week.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story