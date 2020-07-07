U.S. stock futures slip after Wall Street’s latest rally

U.S. stock index futures fell late Monday, after stocks on Wall Street continued to rally earlier in the day. As of 10:30 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down about 100 points, or 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.3% and Nasdaq-100 futures were about flat. During regular trading, the Dow gained 459.67 points, or 1.8%, to close at 26,287.03. The S&P 500 climbed 49.71 points, or 1.6%, closing at 3,179.72 and booking its fifth straight sessions of gains, its longest streak since Dec. 17, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq Composite Index surged 226.02 points, or 2.2%, to 10,433.65, finished at another record high.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

