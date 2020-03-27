U.S. stock futures slip despite Dow’s third straight day of gains

After starting the session flat, U.S. stock index futures fell Thursday night, following a third straight day of gains by the Dow — technically putting it back into a bull market — and ahead of the House’s expected approval of a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 280 points, or 1.3%, as of 11:30 p.m. Eastern. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were also down more than 1%. Stocks jumped earlier Thursday despite a Labor Department report that showed unemployment claims soared to a record 3.28 million last week due to businesses shutting due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Dow closed 1,351.62 points higher, or 6.38%, at 22,552.17, while the S&P 500 gained 154.51 points, or 6.24%, to close at 2,630.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 413.24 points or 5.6%, closing at 7,797.54.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story