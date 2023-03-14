U.S. stock futures trimmed their earlier gains while Treasury yields ticked higher following the release of the consumer-price index for February, which showed that headline inflation cooled on a year-over-year basis last month, falling to 6%, from 6.4% a month earlier. However, certain details of the report still gave traders pause: the pace of the decline in core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, slowed to just 5.5%, from 5.6%. Futures on the S&P 500 ES00 were up 30 points, or 0.7%, at 3,917. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average YM00 gained 200 points, or 0.6%, to 32,255. Nasdaq 100 futures NQ00 climbed 60 points, or 0.5%, to 12,117. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 10 basis points to 3.599%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

