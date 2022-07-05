U.S. stock futures turn lower as dollar rallies

U.S. stock futures turned lower on Tuesday, as the dollar raced higher against the euro. There wasn’t any obvious major fundamental news driving the shift after a three-day weekend in the U.S. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 118 points, while the dollar index climbed 0.7% as the euro traded around a 19-year low.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

