U.S. stock futures turn lower on report China pausing soybean purchases

A report that China has halted some U.S. farm imports sent U.S. stock futures lower early on Monday. Bloomberg News reported China told state-run companies to pause purchases of U.S. products including soybeans, as pork products orders also were cancelled, the report said. European stocks also moved off the highest levels of the session.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

