U.S. stock futures waver after Wall Street’s worst session in 2 weeks

U.S. stock index futures bounced up and down late Wednesday, after Wall Street’s worst day in two weeks. As of 9:45 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down about 80 points, or 0.3%, following earlier modest gains, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures tracked similarly. Stocks tumbled Wednesday as traders worried about the sharply rising number of coronavirus cases in many states. The Dow fell 710.16 points, or 2.7%, ending at 25,445.94. The S&P 500 sank 80.93 points, or 2.6%, to close at 3,0501.33, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up 222.20 points, or 2.2%, closing at 9,909.17 a day after posting a new record high.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

