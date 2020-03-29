U.S. stock-index futures pare decline after opening sharply lower

U.S. stock-index futures remained lower after kicking off trade with sharp losses Sunday night as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise over the weekend and investors braced for data in the coming week that’s expected to underline the economic toll of the pandemic. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 245 points, or 1.1%, while S&P 500 futures were down 1.1% and Nasdaq-100 futures shed 1%. The U.S. now has the largest number of cases worldwide at 124,763, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering’s Centers for Systems Science and Engineering. The U.S. death toll stands at 2,191. President Donald Trump, speaking Sunday evening at press briefing, said the death rate was likely to hit in two weeks and that the U.S. would be “well on its way to recovery” by early June.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

