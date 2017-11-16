U.S. stock indexes close higher; Nasdaq hits all-time high

U.S. benchmark equities ended higher on Thursday, extending gains after the House passed its version of the tax bill. All three major stock indexes rebounded after sustaining two straight losing sessions. Cisco and Walmart surged after their third-quarter earnings beat analysts’expectations. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at all-time records. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 87 points, or 1.3%, to 6793. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 187 points, or 0.8%, to 23458. The S&P 500 rose 21 points, or 0.8%, to 2587.

