All three major U.S. stock indexes remained higher in the final hour of trading on Monday, though off their session highs, and appeared poised to take back part of the ground lost in their worst week of 2023. The rebound came as investors questioned Friday’s U.S. data, which pointed to still-stubbornly high inflation. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.7%, while Dow industrials were 0.3% higher and the S&P 500 advanced 0.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

