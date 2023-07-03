The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will close early on Monday, at 1 p.m. Eastern. Markets are shut on Tuesday in observance of Independence Day. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association is recommending an early close to the bond market at 2 p.m. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

