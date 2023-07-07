U.S. stocks finished lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 sliding for a third-straight day while all three major indexes kicked off the second half of 2023 with a weekly loss. The S&P 500 SPX fell by 12.55 points, or 0.3%, to 4,399.04, bringing its weekly loss to 1.2%, its biggest since the week before last, according to preliminary closing data from FactSet. The Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 18.33 points, or 0.1%, to 13,660.72 while falling 0.9% on the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA retreated by 187.25 points, or 0.6%, to 33,735.01, falling 2% for the week. Energy stocks were a notable standout on Friday, with the S&P 500 energy sector gaining more than 2% as crude-oil prices saw their biggest weekly jump in three months. Small-cap stocks also outperformed on Friday, with the Russell 2000 rising 24.67 points, or 1.3%, to 1,866.90, although it still fell 1.1% this week. Investors digested the June jobs report from the Department of Labor on Friday, which showed that the pace of job creation decelerated last month, even as wage growth, a key inflation input, remained stubbornly elevated.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

