U.S. stocks finished slightly lower on Thursday as investors weighed a rise in initial jobless claims that was slightly smaller than expected while looking ahead to the widely-anticipated employment report on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA closed little changed, while the S&P 500 SPX slipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 0.1%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Investors are waiting for the U.S. employment report on jobs growth in September, scheduled to be released by the government on Friday morning before the stock market opens.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

