U.S. stocks dip after Fed minutes show no immediate change to asset-purchase plan

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed Wednesday following the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve’s recent rate-setting committee meeting showed no immediate plans to change its asset-purchases.

The blue-chip index was off 194 points, or 0.7%, to trade near 29,853, after amid a modest retreat following its historic close Tuesday above a milestone at 30,000, before the Thanksgiving holiday. The S&P 500 index [S: spx] also was modestly lower, off 10 points, or 0.3%, trading near 3,625. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was up 36 points, or 0.3%, to trade near 12,072. Investors also were weighed mixed U.S. economic reports on Wednesday and progress toward a coronavirus vaccine and growing clarity about Joe Biden’s transition to the presidency.Thinner trading volumes headed into the Thanksgiving holiday also can have the effect of amplifying market moves in either direction.

