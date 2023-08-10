U.S. stocks finished marginally higher on Thursday after blowing a huge gain that had followed the release of a hotly anticipated inflation report for July. The S&P 500 SPX finished higher by 1.20 points, or less than 0.1%, at 4,468.91, according to preliminary data from FactSet. The Nasdaq Composite COMP rose by 15.97 points, or 0.1%, to 13,737.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA advanced 52.39 points, or 0.2%, to 35,175.75 after rising more than 450 points earlier. July inflation data came in roughly as economists had expected, with the CPI index rising 0.2% for the month. However, later in the day, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the central bank still has more work to do to tame inflation, which pushed Treasury yields higher, in turn weighing on stocks. Bond yields move inversely to prices. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

