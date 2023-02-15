U.S. stocks finished higher Wednesday after the Department of Commerce reported that retail sales were stronger than anticipated in January. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA closed 0.1% higher, while the S&P 500 SPX rose 0.3% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP climbed 0.9%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Retail sales in the U.S. climbed 3% last month, a report Wednesday from the Commerce Department shows. That was the biggest increase in U.S. retail sales in almost two years, and above the 1.9% rise forecast by economists polled by the Wall Street Journal.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

