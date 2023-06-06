U.S. stock indexes edged higher in cautious trading on Tuesday as investors awaited May inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA gained 10 points, leaving it nearly flat at 33,573, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP finished 0.4% higher. The S&P 500 SPX ended at 4,283, still on the verge of exiting its bear-market run. While the broader U.S. stock market remained quiet Tuesday, the small-cap stocks surged with the Russell 2000 index up 2.8% to its highest close since March, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, regional bank shares jumped with the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF KBWR advancing 5.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

