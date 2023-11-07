U.S. stocks closed higher Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average booking a seventh straight day of gains as long-term Treasury yields fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA closed 0.2% higher, while the S&P 500 SPX rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP climbed 0.9%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. The Dow extended its longest winning streak since July 26. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell 9.2 basis points on Tuesday to 4.570%, down five of the past six trading days, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story