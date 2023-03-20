U.S. stocks ended higher Monday, kicking the week off with gains led by the blue-chip gauge Dow Jones Industrial Average ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose more than 350 points to close 1.2% higher, while the S&P 500 SPX gained 0.9% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP climbed 0.4%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. The Fed’s two-day policy meeting begins Tuesday, with many investors expecting the central bank to announce on Wednesday that it’s lifting its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a target range of 4.75% to 5% in an effort to bring down high inflation. Fed-funds futures on Monday afternoon indicated a 73.1% chance of such a rate hike, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, at last check. Odds of the Fed deciding to pause its rate hikes after recent emergency steps to bolster the banking system were at 26.9% based on fed-fund futures trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

