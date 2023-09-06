U.S. stocks finished lower Wednesday, with shares of technology companies dropping sharply, as the S&P 500 booked back-to-back losses amid a rise in Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA fell 0.6%, while the S&P 500 SPX dropped 0.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP sank 1.1%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Information technology was the S&P 500’s worst-performing sector on Wednesday with a loss of around 1.4%. In the U.S. bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose for a third straight day on Wednesday to 4.289%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story