U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite slipping ahead of Big Tech earnings due out this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA closed around 0.2% higher, while the S&P 500 SPX edged up 0.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq COMP fell 0.3%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Information technology was the S&P 500’s worst-performing sector on Monday, falling around 0.4%, preliminary data from FactSet show. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

