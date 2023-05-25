U.S. stocks closed mostly higher Thursday, as technology companies fueled gains amid investor enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence. The S&P 500 SPX finished 0.9% higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP climbed 1.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA slipped 0.1%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Chip maker Nvidia Corp. NVDA was the top-performing stock in the S&P 500, surging as the index’s tech sector closed with sharp gains of more than 4%, preliminary FactSet data show. Communication services was the second strongest sector in the S&P 500 on Thursday, rising a modest 0.4%. Nvidia shares have skyrocketed as investors anticipate the company will benefit from generative AI. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

