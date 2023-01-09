U.S. stocks finished mostly lower Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average giving up gains earlier in the session while a rise in technology shares failed to keep the S&P 500 in positive territory. The Dow ended 0.3% lower, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.1% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. The S&P 500’s information technology sector booked the biggest gains in the index, at around 1.1%, while the healthcare sector suffered the largest losses with a 1.7% slide.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

