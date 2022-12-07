U.S. stocks closed mostly lower Wednesday, with the S&P 500 falling a fifth straight day as investors continued fearing a recession could be triggered by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes as it fights high inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed about flat, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.5%, preliminary data from FactSet show. The S&P 500 finished with its longest losing streak since October 12, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Of the S&P 500’s 11 sectors, only healthcare, consumer staples and real estate finished with gains. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

