U.S. stocks finished sharply higher Monday, with gains led by the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite, as investors await fresh data from the consumer-price index for a reading on inflation in January. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.1% higher, while the S&P 500 gained around 1.2% and the Nasdaq rose 1.5%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each scored their best day in about a week, FactSet data show. CPI data for January will be released Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, with economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expecting the consumer-price index to show inflation rose 0.4% last month as the year-over-year rate slowed to 6.2%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 2.7 basis points Monday to 3.716%, while two-year Treasury yields rose 2.3 basis points to 4.534%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

