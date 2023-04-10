U.S. stocks opened down Monday following the three-day holiday weekend, with investors resuming trade after U.S. stock exchanges closed for Good Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.9%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Investors had the weekend to digest the jobs report that landed on Good Friday, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics saying that day that the U.S. economy added 236,000 jobs in March while the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% from 3.6% in February. Meanwhile, investors are looking ahead to U.S. inflation data from the consumer-price index that will be released on Wednesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

