U.S. stocks finished lower on Monday, falling for a second straight session following the hotter-than-expected January jobs report as Treasury yields continued to climb. The S&P 500 SPX shed 25.40 points, or 0.6%, to close at 4,111.08, according to FactSet data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA fell by 34.99 points, or 0.1%, to 33,891.02. The Nasdaq Composite COMP declined by 119.50 points, or 1%, to 11,887.45. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed 10.9 basis points to 3.641%. Treasury yields rise as prices fall. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story