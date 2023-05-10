U.S. stocks finished mostly higher on Wednesday, with only the Dow lagging in the red, following a report on inflation in April showed price pressures eased about as much as expected. The S&P 500 SPX gained 18.40 points, or 0.5%, to 4,137.60, according to preliminary closing data from FactSet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA shed 30.68 points, or 0.1%, to 33,531.13. The Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 126.69 points, or 1%, to 12,306.44. Headline inflation rose by 4.9% year-over-year in April, while core prices rose by 5.5% year-over-year. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

