U.S. stocks finished higher on Monday after paring earlier losses during the final hour of trading as the first-quarter earnings season is poised to pick up the pace. The S&P 500 SPX gained 13.69 points, or 0.3%, to 4,151.33, according to preliminary data from FactSet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA gained 100.71 points, or 0.3%, to 33,987.18. The Nasdaq Composite COMP rose by 34.26 points, or 0.3%, to 12,157.72. Investors are looking ahead to a batch of earnings from megacap technology names later in the week, including Netflix Inc., which reports on Tuesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

