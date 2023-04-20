U.S. stocks finished lower on Thursday as Tesla Inc.’s earnings report weighed on shares of the electric-vehicle giant. The S&P 500 SPX fell by 24.64 points, or 0.6%, to 4,129.88, according to preliminary data from FactSet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA declined by 110.13 points, or 0.3%, to 33,786.88. The Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 97.67 points, or 0.8%, to 12,059.56. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

