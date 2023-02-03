U.S. stock indexes finished lower on Friday after an unexpectedly strong surge in January nonfarm payrolls reversed the Wall Street’s perception that the end of the Fed’s rate increases is near. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 128 points, or 0.4%, to end at 33,925, while the S&P 500 declined by 1% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.6%. For the week, the S&P 500 booked a weekly gain of 1.6%. The Nasdaq rose 3.3%, booking its fifth consecutive weekly advance and the longest winning streak in over a year, thanks to strong earnings from some major tech companies. The Dow industrials erased its earlier gain and slipped 0.3% this week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

