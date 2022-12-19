U.S. stocks ended down Monday, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite falling sharply, deepening last week’s losses as concerns over an economic slowdown persisted. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.5% lower, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite sank 1.5%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. All three major benchmarks fell last week amid recession fears, booking back-to-back weekly declines for the first time since September. On Monday, the National Association of Home Builders said its monthly confidence index fell in December for a 12th straight month, dragged down by high mortgage rates and inflation.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

